India's Mahindra exec says exports continue to be a concern

MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Exports continue to be a cause for concern for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, Pravin Shah, chief executive officer of the company’s automotive division, told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday Mahindra reported a 12 percent drop in exports for the month of September compared with the same period a year earlier. The company’s total sales for September were down 10 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)