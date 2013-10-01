FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Mahindra exec says exports continue to be a concern
October 1, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

India's Mahindra exec says exports continue to be a concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Exports continue to be a cause for concern for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, Pravin Shah, chief executive officer of the company’s automotive division, told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday Mahindra reported a 12 percent drop in exports for the month of September compared with the same period a year earlier. The company’s total sales for September were down 10 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
