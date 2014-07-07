FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Mahindra Holidays to pay 13 mln euros for stake in Finnish co
July 7, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

India's Mahindra Holidays to pay 13 mln euros for stake in Finnish co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd will pay 13 million euros ($17.7 million) for a stake in Finnish vacation ownership company, Holiday Club Resorts Oy, a company executive told reporters on Monday.

Mahindra Holidays will pay an initial amount of 3 million euros in cash and the remaining 10 million euros from existing shareholders, Chairman Arun Nanda said.

The Indian company, part of the $16.7 billion Mahindra Group, said earlier on Monday that it plans to buy an 18.8 percent stake in the Finnish company with a right to increase its ownership over a period of two years. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

