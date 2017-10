March 1 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd February vehicle sales. Feb 2012 Feb 2011 pct change TOTAL SALES 43,087 33,378 29 DOMESTIC SALES 40,461 31,967 27 EXPORTS 2,626 1,411 86 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest utility vehicles and tractor maker. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)