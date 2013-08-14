FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-India's Mahindra to invest $82 mln in trucks and buses, new products
#Corrections News
August 14, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-India's Mahindra to invest $82 mln in trucks and buses, new products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in headline to $82 mln, from $33 mln)

MUMBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India’s biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, plans to invest 2 billion rupees ($32.74 million) to strengthen its current product line-up of trucks and buses, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mahindra plans to invest another 3 billion rupees to explore new products, it said.

On Tuesday, the company posted a forecast-beating 29 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as strong demand for its tractors compensated for falling sales of its sport utility vehicles. ($1 = 61.0850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
