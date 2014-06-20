FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Mahindra says no definite plans for Brazil plant
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

India's Mahindra says no definite plans for Brazil plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 20 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd , India’s biggest sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker, said on Friday it had no ‘definitive’ plans about setting up a manufacturing plant in Brazil, as reported by newspaper.

The Financial Express daily reported on June 17 that Mahindra was considering building a manufacturing plant in Brazil to circumvent local tax barriers, quoting Pawan Goenka, president of the company’s automotive division.

“Dr. Goenka has clearly said that it is not in the near plans and hence there is no decision on it yet. The news was of the general nature that in order to sell in Brazil, Mahindra will have to look at local manufacturing,” the company said in a statement to the National Stock Exchange.

“It does not talk about any definitive plans to set up manufacturing in Brazil and as such this article does not have any material impact on the company,” Mahindra added. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.