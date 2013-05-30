FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mahindra says more competition in SUVs bound to hit market share
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 30, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 4 years

Mahindra says more competition in SUVs bound to hit market share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd , India’s biggest sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer, said growing competition in the SUV segment is bound to impact its market share.

“With so much competition in SUVs now, market share is bound to go down,” Pawan Goenka, president of its automotive and farm equipment sectors, said on Thursday.

The flagship company of the $15.9 billion Mahindra Group builds every other SUV sold in India but is losing market share in the segment, which fell to 48 percent in 2012/13 from 56 percent a year earlier.

The company also plans to launch a mix of new products to turnaround and grow its tractor business, Goenka said.

Mahindra’s passenger vehicle sales rose an annual 19 percent during the quarter, while domestic tractor sales fell 5 percent over the same period, the company had said earlier. (Reporting by; Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
