FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Mahindra in talks to buy Italy's Pininfarina - sources
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 25, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

India's Mahindra in talks to buy Italy's Pininfarina - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra , India’s leading utility vehicle manufacturer, is in talks to buy a majority stake in renowned Italian automotive design group Pininfarina, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Shares in Milan-listed Pininfarina, which also designs cars for Ferrari, rose more than 11 percent to their highest since April last year after news of the talks were initially reported by Bloomberg News.

A spokesman for Pininfarina said the company did not comment on market rumours. Mahindra declined to comment.

Pininfarina’s market capitalisation as of Tuesday night was 123 million euros.

If the talks succeeded, Pininfarina could become the latest Italian industrial icon to be snapped up by an Asian buyer after China National Chemical Corp on Sunday agreed to buy into tyre-maker Pirelli in a 7.3 billion euro ($8 billion) deal. ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.