India's Mahindra Q4 profit down 39 pct, misses estimates
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 29, 2015 / 9:18 AM / 2 years ago

India's Mahindra Q4 profit down 39 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India’s biggest utility vehicles maker, reported a 39 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower sales as unseasonal rainfall hurt the rural economy.

Standalone profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 5.51 billion rupees ($86.4 million) compared with 8.97 billion a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 5.91 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales at Mahindra, which is also the largest maker of tractors, fell 13 percent to 94.12 billion rupees.

$1 = 63.8000 Indian rupees Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
