India's Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 profit rises about 20 pct, beats estimates

May 30 (Reuters) - Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimate.

Profit after tax came in at 7.25 billion rupees ($112.17 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 6.05 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2rQm3is

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 6.91 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income rose 4 percent to 123.20 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)