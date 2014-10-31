FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Mahindra Q2 net profit down 4 pct, hit by poor monsoon
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 31, 2014 / 8:29 AM / 3 years ago

India's Mahindra Q2 net profit down 4 pct, hit by poor monsoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd posted a 4 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates, after a poor and delayed monsoon hit demand for its tractors.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 9.47 billion rupees ($154 million) compared with 9.9 billion rupees a year earlier, the country’s largest utility vehicle maker said on Friday. Net sales rose about 7 percent to 94.18 billion rupees.

Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of 9.55 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (1 US dollar = 61.4100 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.