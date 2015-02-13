FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Mahindra Q3 net profit up 1 pct, beats estimates
February 13, 2015 / 8:58 AM / 3 years ago

India's Mahindra Q3 net profit up 1 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India’s biggest utility vehicle maker by sales, posted a marginal rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts’ estimates, helped by a one-time gain.

Standalone profit rose about 1 percent to 9.42 billion rupees ($152 million) in the third quarter ended December from a year earlier.

Net sales fell 9 percent to 94.7 billion rupees, hurt by a slowdown in India’s rural economy, which dragged down sales of Mahindra’s tractors and utility vehicles.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 6.84 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)

