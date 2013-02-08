FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Mahindra Q3 net up 26 pct but lags estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 8, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

India's Mahindra Q3 net up 26 pct but lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, posted a 26 percent rise in profit for the three months to end-December but lagged street estimates, as a slide in operating margin offset strong SUV sales growth.

Shares in the company fell as much as 1.4 percent after the results. They were down 0.4 percent before the results were released.

Mahindra, also the world’s largest tractor company by sales volume, said profit for the fiscal third quarter was 8.36 billion rupees ($157 million), against 6.62 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales increased 29 percent to 106.43 billion rupees.

Analysts, on average, expected profit of 8.62 billion rupees, according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Mahindra’s passenger vehicle sales rose an annual 36 percent during the quarter, as its domestic tractor sales inched up 3.9 percent. ($1 = 53.2850 rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.