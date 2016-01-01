TABLE-India's Mahindra & Mahindra Dec sales up 4 pct y/y

MUMBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in December: Dec FY16 Dec FY15 Pct change TOTAL SALES 37,915 36,328 4 DOMESTIC SALES 34,839 34,460 1 PASSENGER VEHICLES 18,197 17,980 1 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 12,465 12,368 1 EXPORTS 3076 1868 65 Source text: (bit.ly/1R1tPN4) NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)