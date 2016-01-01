FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's Mahindra & Mahindra Dec sales up 4 pct y/y
January 1, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India's Mahindra & Mahindra Dec sales up 4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
 vehicle sales in December:
    
    
                      Dec FY16   Dec FY15   Pct change
 TOTAL SALES          37,915     36,328     4
 DOMESTIC SALES       34,839     34,460     1
 PASSENGER VEHICLES   18,197     17,980     1
 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES  12,465     12,368     1
 EXPORTS              3076       1868       65
NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of
utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean
automaker Ssangyong Motor Co.

 (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

