April 1 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's March vehicle sales: March 2012 March 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 47,001 37,522 25 DOMESTIC SALES 44,342 35,488 25 EXPORTS 2,659 2,034 31 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest utility vehicles and tractor maker. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in Mumbai; Editing by Greg Mahlich)