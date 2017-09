June 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s vehicle sales in May:

May 2013 May 2012 Pct chg

TOTAL SALES 43,460 43,989 -1

DOMESTIC SALES 42,104 39,938 5

PASSENGER VEHICLES 22,244 21,154 5

EXPORTS 1,356 4,051 -67

NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India’s largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Catherine Evans)