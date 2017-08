NEW DELHI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in September: Sept 2016 Sept 2015 Pct change TOTAL SALES 46130 42848 8 DOMESTIC SALES 42545 39693 7 PASSENGER VEHICLES 20537 19564 5 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 16081 14430 11 EXPORTS 3585 3155 14 Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Alexander Smith)