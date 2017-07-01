BRIEF-French car registrations up +1.58 percent in June - CCFA
PARIS, July 1 French car registrations rose by 1.58 percent in June to 230,945, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
July 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in June: June 2017 June 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 35,716 39,009 -8 DOMESTIC SALES 33,861 34,989 -3 PASSENGER VEHICLES 16,170 17,070 -5 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 15,131 13,538 12 EXPORTS 1,855 4,020 -54 Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in MUMBAI)
WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. President Donald Trump called for a determined response to North Korea after talks with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Friday where he stressed the importance of their alliance but took aim at Seoul over trade and sharing the cost of defense.