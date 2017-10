Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in Aug: Aug 2012 Aug 2011 Pct change Total sales 45,836 37,684 22.0 Domestic Sales 42,826 35,756 20.0 Passenger vehicles 21,831 15,664 30.0 Exports 3,010 1,928 52.0 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles, SUVs and jeeps, makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)