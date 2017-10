MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in January: Jan 2013 Jan 2012 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 49,503 44,718 11 DOMESTIC SALES 47,841 41,369 16 PASSENGER VEHICLES 26,555 19,975 33 EXPORTS 1,662 3,348 -50 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Anand Basu)