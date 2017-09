MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept 2013 Sept 2012 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 43,289 48,342 -10 DOMESTIC SALES 40,574 45,263 -10 PASSENGER VEHICLES 18,916 23,808 -21 EXPORTS 2,715 3,079 -12 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)