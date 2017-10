Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in July: July 2012 July 2011 Pct change Total sales 47,059 39,633 18.7 Domestic Sales 42,799 37,323 14.7 Passenger vehicles 22,011 17,312 27.1 Exports 4,260 2,310 84.4 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles, SUVs and jeeps, makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars. (Reporting by Henry Foy in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)