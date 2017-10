India's Mahindra & Mahindra Sept vehicle sales up 10 pct

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept 2012 Sept 2011 Pct change Total sales 48,342 44,137 10 Domestic Sales 45,263 41,136 10 Passenger vehicles 23,808 19,447 22 Exports 3,079 3,001 3 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles, SUVs and jeeps, makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by G. Ram Mohan) (henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com, twitter.com/HenryJFoy; +91-22-6180-7208; Reuters Messaging: henry.foy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)