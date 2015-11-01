FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mahindra October tractor sales down 12 percent
#India Top News
November 1, 2015

Mahindra October tractor sales down 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker cleans a Mahindra tractor outside its showroom on the outskirts of Jammu November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

REUTERS - Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra’s on-year tractor sales in October fell 12 percent to 28,081 units, the company notified the Bombay Stock Exchange on Sunday, because of the weakness of monsoon rains vital for much of the country’s agriculture.

The top utility vehicle maker said in a release however it expected the coming festive season to bolster demand.

Mahindra’s auto unit saw a strong uptick in October with total sales rising 20 percent on-year.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
