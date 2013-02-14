FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Mahindra to raise stake in Ssangyong unit to 73 pct
February 14, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

India's Mahindra to raise stake in Ssangyong unit to 73 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra will raise its holding in Ssangyong Motor Co to 72.85 percent in a 80 billion Korean won ($73.73 million) investment, the South Korean carmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

Mahindra, India’s biggest sports utility vehicle manufacturer, will subscribe to preferential shares issued by Ssangyong to facilitate new product development and strengthen the South Korean company’s financials.

The payment is expected to be made on May 22.

Mahindra, the flagship company of the $15.9 billion Mahindra Group, bought a controlling stake in the carmaker in March 2011. ($1 = 1086.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

