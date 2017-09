(Corrects headline to say profit falls 6 pct, not about 7 pct)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd : * June-quarter net profit 8.82 billion rupees * June-quarter net sales 100.96 billion rupees versus 99.06 billion rupees year ago * Source text: bit.ly/1onRW9R * Further company coverage