FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Mahindra says in talks with Russian vehicle distributors
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

India's Mahindra says in talks with Russian vehicle distributors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India’s biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, will finalise its Russia plan in 4-6 months and is in talks with Russian distributors, a top company executive said.

Launching Mahindra vehicles in Russia will take over two years, Pawan Goenka, president of its automotive and farm equipment sectors, said on Thursday.

The utility vehicle manufacturer also plans to launch a small SUV in India on Sept. 20, he added.

Mahindra, the world’s largest tractor maker, is the flagship of the $14.4 billion Mahindra Group and the owner of South Korean car maker Ssangyong Motor. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.