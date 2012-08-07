M&M Fin to raise 5 bln rupees via dual tranche bonds-source

MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) through private placement of dual-tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The firm is issuing 2-year bonds at 9.90 percent to raise 3 billion rupees and 18 month bonds at 9.80 percent to garner 2 billion rupees, the source said.

The bonds have been placed directly by the company and mutual funds and corporates are investors in the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)