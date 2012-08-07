FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&M Fin to raise 5 bln rupees via dual tranche bonds-source
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

M&M Fin to raise 5 bln rupees via dual tranche bonds-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) through private placement of dual-tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The firm is issuing 2-year bonds at 9.90 percent to raise 3 billion rupees and 18 month bonds at 9.80 percent to garner 2 billion rupees, the source said.

The bonds have been placed directly by the company and mutual funds and corporates are investors in the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.