UPDATE 1-Mahindra Lifespaces to raise 5 bln rupees via bonds-source
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mahindra Lifespaces to raise 5 bln rupees via bonds-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with deal details and background)

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.09 million) through a three-tranche bond sale at a yield of 10.78 percent each, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The Mumbai-based real estate firm will raise 1.25 billion rupees through 3-year zero coupon bonds that will pay 10.78 percent at redemption.

Mahindra will also raise 1.75 billion rupees through 4-year bonds and 2 billion rupees via 5-year bonds. Both of these tranches will pay an 8 percent coupon but will be redeemable at a premium, bringing the total yield paid to 10.78 percent.

The pay-in for the deal is scheduled for April 2, and HDFC Bank and Kotak are the arrangers for the bond sale, said the source.

Mahindra reported a 66 percent fall in net profit to 135.6 million rupees for the October-December quarter.

The company, which has projects in 8 cities across India, is currently developing 4.2 million square feet of homes and has a pipeline of an additional 5.7 million square feet. ($1 = 54.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
