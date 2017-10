Jan 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in December: Dec 2012 Dec 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 45,297 42,761 6 DOMESTIC SALES 42,307 39,891 6 PASSENGER VEHICLES 22,761 19,341 18 EXPORTS 2,990 2,870 4 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs, makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)