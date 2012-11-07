FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maidenform Brands cuts 2012 profit view as Sandy, weak Europe hurt sales
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Maidenform Brands cuts 2012 profit view as Sandy, weak Europe hurt sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lingerie maker Maidenform Brands Inc cut its full-year profit estimate for the second time this year, citing continued weak demand in Europe and superstorm Sandy, though third-quarter profit came in slightly above market estimates.

The company, which sells brands such as Flexees, Lilyette and Sweet Nothings in addition to its namesake line, cut its per-share earnings estimate for the year to between $1.39 and $1.44 from between $1.50 and $1.60.

Maidenform expects to face the impact of global economic challenges and increased competition for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Maurice Reznik said in a statement.

Last month, the company’s rival Hanesbrands Inc raised the low end of its full-year profit forecast, saying it expects significantly lower cotton costs during the rest of the year.

Maidenform, which also competes with Limited Brands Inc’s Victoria’s Secret, said third-quarter profit rose to $10.7 million, or 46 cents per share, from $10.2 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $150.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents on revenue of $158.30 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Iselin, New Jersey-based company closed at $18.77 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.