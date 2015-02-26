BRIEF-Mail.ru says FY 2014 revenue rises 14.8 pct

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mail.ru Group Ltd : * FY 2014 group aggregate segment revenue grew 14.8% y-o-y to 35,778

million roubles * FY 2014 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 13.5% y-o-y to 18,297 mln roubles * FY 2014 group aggregate net profit grew 11.4% y-o-y to 12,518 mln roubles * Says expects FY 2015 revenue growth, including Vkontakte and Headhunter on a

pro-forma basis, to be between 7%-12% * Says expects full year EBITDA margin at between 46-47% (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)