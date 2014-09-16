FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mail.Ru buys 48 pct stake in Vkontakte for $1.47 bln-cash
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mail.Ru buys 48 pct stake in Vkontakte for $1.47 bln-cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mail.Ru Group Ltd

* Acquisition of 48 pct of Vkontakte

* Is an all cash deal for a total consideration of $1.47 bln

* Taking into account price paid for other 52 pct of VK since first investment in 2007 this makes total acquisition cost of VK $2.07 bln

* Funded deal with its existing cash and with a RUB 22.2 bln ($585 mln at CBR rate) 11.5 pct fixed rate 4year loan from Gazprombank

* UCP, Mail.Ru and Pavel Durov agreed with this acquisition all outstanding litigation, claims concerning VK and related matters between these parties will be dropped with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

