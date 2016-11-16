FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia's Megafon says in talks with Mail.ru shareholders over share stake
November 16, 2016 / 4:01 PM / 9 months ago

Russia's Megafon says in talks with Mail.ru shareholders over share stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Megafon, Russia's second biggest mobile phone network operator, said on Wednesday it was in talks with the shareholders of Mail.ru that could lead to it taking a stake in the Internet group.

"While the company acknowledges past and ongoing dialogue between Megafon and some of the shareholders of Mail.ru, currently there is no certainty that Megafon will become a shareholder of Mail.ru," it said in a statement.

"If any agreement leading to Megafon becoming a Mail.ru shareholder were to be reached, Megafon and Mail would continue operating as separate entities," Megafon said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

