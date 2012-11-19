FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mail.Ru sells all shares in Groupon, Zynga
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Mail.Ru sells all shares in Groupon, Zynga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian email-to-social networking group Mail.Ru has sold all the shares it owned in U.S. daily deal website Groupon and game maker Zynga, according to the company’s website.

Mail.Ru has been cutting its holdings in U.S. internet companies, including social networking site Facebook, gradually this year. As of Nov.9, it owned 0.16 percent Zynga shares and 0.84 percent of Groupon.

The firm’s managing director Matthew Hammond said last week Mail.Ru would consider using proceeds from the asset sales to pay a special dividend and would like to buy a larger stake in social network Vkontakte.

Mail.Ru now has less than 1 percent of Facebook shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.