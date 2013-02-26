Mail.Ru sees 2013 revenue growth slowing to 25-28 pct

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.Ru said on Tuesday it expects its revenue to rise by 25-28 percent in 2013, a slowdown from last year.

The company reported 2012 revenue of 21.2 billion roubles ($697.77 million), up 39 percent compared with a 40 percent forecast, and said net profit increased 37 percent to 8.5 billion roubles.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 38 percent to 11.5 billion roubles, with a 54.5 percent margin, the company said in a statement.

For 2013, Mail.Ru said it expects its EBITDA margin percentage to be in the low fifties.

It also announced a further special dividend of $4.30 per share following the sale of non-core assets, including shares in U.S. daily deal website Groupon and game maker Zynga .