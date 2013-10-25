FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia's Mail.Ru says Q3 sales up 33 pct
October 25, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects lead to say revenue, not net profit)

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.Ru reported on Friday a 33 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to 6.6 billion roubles ($208 million) thanks to advertising growth, and reiterated its full-year guidance.

Mail.Ru said it expects its revenue to rise 27-29 percent in 2013. This is still below last year’s sales growth of 39 percent.

The firm also said it continues to expect a full-year group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of between 53 percent and 54 percent.

$1 = 31.6820 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alessandra Prentice

