Dec 4 (Reuters) - MailUp SpA :

* Turnover at Sept 30 up 27% versus year ago

* EBITDA at Sept 30 up 68% versus year ago

* Says customer base up 30% in last 12 months

* Nine-month net financial debt at EUR 3.6 mln versus EUR 1.2 mln at June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)