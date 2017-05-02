Republican Maine Governor Paul LePage on Monday
sued the state's Democratic attorney general, contending she had
abused her power by joining legal opposition to early moves by
President Donald Trump that LePage's office supported.
LePage, a fiery conservative now in his second term,
challenged Attorney General Janet Mills for joining a legal
brief opposing Trump's executive order banning immigration from
a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.
The governor said he supported Trump's order, which has been
blocked by courts and which the White House says is necessary to
protect national security.
"It is no secret that Attorney General Mills and I have
differing political views, but that is not the issue," LePage
said in a statement. "The problem is she has publicly denounced
court cases which the executive branch has requested to join and
subsequently refuses to provide legal representation for the
state."
He said Mills had refused to represent the state in other
cases where she disagreed with LePage's political position and
prevented his office from filing its own brief in support of
Trump, a charge that Mills denied.
"Instead of signing onto another party's brief at no cost to
the taxpayers, however, or hiring a lawyer to draft his own
brief, the governor has wasted state resources by hiring a
lawyer to file a frivolous lawsuit, complaining that he cannot
do exactly what we have told him he can do," Mills said in a
statement.
Maine is the only one of the 50 U.S. states where the
attorney general is elected by the state legislature, rather
than elected by voters or appointed by the governor.
The nation's 22 Democratic attorneys general emerged in the
first months of the Trump administration as a major opposition
force to his policies, successfully suing to block his executive
orders on travel and also challenging environmental policy
moves.
Maine is one of eight U.S. states that have a Republican
governor and a Democratic attorney general, setting the stage
for the conflict that resulted in Monday's lawsuit, filed in
Kennebec County Superior Court.
LePage was first elected to office in 2010 on a wave of Tea
Party support and was re-elected in 2014. Both victories came in
three-way races.
He was an early supporter of Trump and came under intense
public pressure last year after calling a Democratic lawmaker a
"little son-of-a-bitch, socialist cocksucker," in a voicemail
message that was widely circulated.