Mainstream Renewable plans 100 mln euro equity fundraising for expansion
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Energy
May 3, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Mainstream Renewable plans 100 mln euro equity fundraising for expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Mainstream Renewable Power, a developer that builds wind and solar plants for clients such as IKEA, has appointed PJT Partners to raise at least 100 million euros ($114 million) through an equity sale, it said on Tuesday.

The green energy company, created in 2008 from the proceeds of the 2 billion euro sale of renewable energy firm Airtricity to utilities SSE and E.ON, wants to raise capital from one or more investors to finance its expansion in South America, Africa and southeast Asia, it said in a statement.

The company also announced a profit after tax of 96 million euros for 2015, the first time the company has made an annual profit. In 2014, it made a loss of 46.6 million euros.

Mainstream has largely wrapped up its involvement in renewable energy projects in Europe, where green subsidies are being reined in after huge growth, and is instead banking on developing markets to find new business.

$1 = 0.8735 euros Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
