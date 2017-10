MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s Maire Tecnimont said on Thursday it had filed an arbitration claim of $1.3 billion against Endesa Chile which is controlled by Italian utility Enel.

The claim for damages is related to a contract to build a thermoelectric power plant in Chile, the company said in a statement.

All costs associated with the project were booked in third-quarter results, Maire Tecnimont said.