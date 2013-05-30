FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bain, AXA PE bid for Maisons du Monde -sources
May 30, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

Bain, AXA PE bid for Maisons du Monde -sources

Christian Plumb

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Bain Capital LLC and AXA Private Equity are the finalists in the bidding contest for French furniture-store chain Maisons du Monde, owned by private equity firms Apax and LBO France, sources familiar with the deal said.

The deal is the latest sign of a spurt of activity in France’s long-quiet LBO market. Final offers for the company, valued at up to 700 million euros ($907.69 million) including debt, are due in early June.

At least two other private-equity auctions could also come to a close in June, including that for cosmetics retailer Nocibe, and caterer Elior, the latter valued at up to 4 billion euros, some of the same sources said.

