March 3, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Maisons du Monde says aiming for IPO in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - French furniture and interior decoration company Maisons du Monde said on Thursday it planned an initial public offering this year, market conditions allowing, to finance expansion abroad.

Private equity firm Bain, its owner, tapped Citi and Goldman Sachs to lead the Paris listing of Maison de Monde, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month.

Maisons du Monde is aiming to get a market capitalisation of more than 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) and would raise less than 500 million euros ($548.30 million) on the stock market, the sources had said.

The company said its sales in 2015 reached 699.4 million euros, up 15.7 percent against the previous year. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

