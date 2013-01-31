FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle, KKR among Maje, Sandro bidders -sources
January 31, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Carlyle, KKR among Maje, Sandro bidders -sources

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firms including Carlyle and KKR this week submitted non-binding offers for control of French fashion brands Maje, Sandro and Claudie Pierlot, sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

The auction of the brands, known for their trendy and affordable ready-to-wear, has generated close interest in part because of a dearth of similar assets of that size on the market, one of the sources said.

First-round bids submitted on Tuesday gave the three brands an enterprise value of more than 650 million euros ($882 million), the sources said.

In addition to Carlyle and KKR, preliminary non-binding bids were submitted by PAI Partners, CVC Capital Partners, Eurazeo and Wendel.

A further bid was submitted by the Moulin family, which controls the Galeries Lafayette department store chain and is flush with cash after selling its remaining 50 percent stake in Monoprix, sources said.

