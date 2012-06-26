Zynga to publish Majesco's golf course game

June 26 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Majesco Entertainment Co said it entered into a publishing agreement with Zynga Inc for its latest social game, Mini Putt Park.

The game, which allows players to build online golf courses and run them, is scheduled to launch on Facebook Inc and Zynga’s social gaming platform Zynga.com this summer.

Majesco is the publisher and developer of various games like Zumba Fitness and BloodRayne, many of which are available on Microsoft Corp’s Xbox, Nintendo and Sony Corp’s PlayStation.