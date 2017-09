Nov 17 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine Plc :

* H1 total group sales up 2.8 percent to 133.8 mln stg (2013: 130.2 mln stg)

* H1 like for like sales in UK retail stores up 2.8 percent

* H1 group profit before tax declined to 8.5 mln stg (2013: 9.5 mln stg)

* Interim dividend in line with last year at 4.2 p net per share

* Traded in line with expectations and increased market share over the period by 0.1 percent to 4.3 percent