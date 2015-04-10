Majestic Wine to buy Naked Wines for 70 mln stg, appoints new CEO

April 10 (Reuters) - British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc said it will buy Naked Wines International Ltd for 70 million pounds ($102.89 million) and that it has appointed Rowan Gormley as chief executive.

Rowan Gormley is the founder and CEO of Naked Wines.

He replaces Steve Lewis, who stepped down as chief executive in February.

Majestic Wine also said it expects an adjusted pre-tax profit of about 21 million pounds for the year ended March 31. It reported a profit of 23.8 million pounds last year. ($1 = 0.6804 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)