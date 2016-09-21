FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Majestic Wine warns on full-year core earnings
September 21, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

UK's Majestic Wine warns on full-year core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain largest specialist wine retailer, Majestic Wine Plc, said it expects core earnings for the current financial year to be below current market expectations, hurt by slower growth in its Majestic Commercial business.

First-half sales growth at Majestic Commercial, which supplies wine to pubs and restaurants, was flat year-on-year while margin percentage on sales declined by around 200 basis points, the company said.

$1 = 0.7709 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

