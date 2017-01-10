FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Majestic Wine's sales jump 15.3 percent in Christmas period
January 10, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 7 months ago

Majestic Wine's sales jump 15.3 percent in Christmas period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Majestic Wine Plc said group sales in the Christmas period rose 15.3 percent, aided by a strong performance in its retail and Naked Wine businesses.

Sales at Naked Wine, which Majestic acquired in April 2015, rose nearly 30 percent.

Life for like sales in its retail business, which trades from 210 outlets in the UK, grew by 7.5 percent.

Majestic group sales for the 10 weeks to Jan. 2 rose 15.3 percent from 12.2 percent last year.

The company gets nearly 30 percent of its annual sales in the Christmas period.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

