FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Majestic Wine sees profit growth from 2016
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 16, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Majestic Wine sees profit growth from 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc reported a flat full-year profit that was in line with analyst expectations, but said it would return to profit growth from 2016.

Pretax profit rose marginally to 23.8 million pounds ($40 million) for the year ended March 31 from 23.7 million pounds from the previous year.

Revenue inched up 1.4 percent to 278.2 million pounds.

Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of 23.8 million pounds and revenue of 280.8 million pounds for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 0.5956 British Pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.