BRIEF-Majestic Wine full-year profit rises marginally

June 16 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine Plc

* Fy pretax profit 23.8 million stg versus 23.7 million stg year ago

* Final dividend up 0.1 percent to 11.8 penceper share

* Total dividend 16 penceper share

* Total sales up1.4% to £278.2m (2013: £274.4m)

* Board expects a subsequent return to further profit growth from 2016 as we benefit from our strategic investment programme.

* As previously announced cost of these investments in short term means that we now envisage flatter profit growth in 2015 financial year